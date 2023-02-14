The upbringing, values ​​and love of a child is essential for their growth, in social networks the stories of parents who seek and struggle to find the best future for their children go viral, this time a couple moved the internet, because they decided to record each memory of her little girl’s childhood Create an email for the girl and send her photos and videos so she can see them in the future.

Parents rocked the internet, by showing the action they did with their baby, since they don’t want it to be lost and just for a moment, so remember even the smallest detail of their childhood with videos and notes, which will surely be useful when they grow up.

The woman spread the emotional story through the digital platform of Twitter, in his ‘bianpuki’ account, where he showed the emails he sends to his daughter, and also published a photograph of the best age.

In the post, the mother wrote, “We created an email with our daughter’s name to upload the photos/videos that we are doing during his life and to send him emails with important events, so that he can read them and remember them in a few years, hopefully”.

While he posted a screenshot where you can read the sender for her (Bianca) and recipient for her daughter (dawn), where he describes the date on which he said his first word and what the exact moment was like.

Lovingly, the woman described the scene, causing a lot of emotion among Internet users who did not hesitate to share their experience with their parents, and how lucky the girl is.

We recommend you read:

While in another post, showed the smiling face of the baby along with the description, “Oh, and a photo of the recipient of the emails in a few years”, thus, before the beautiful gesture, the family earned the applause of thousands of Internet users.