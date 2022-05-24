Guadalajara, Jalisco.- The Liga MX Femenil, in five years, has experienced a favorable evolution, which outside of Mexico, is seen within the Top 3, as confirmed by the director of the tournament, Mariana Gutiérrez, speaking in an interview for Fox Sports , together with the president of Liga MX, Mikel Arriola.

“From the outside in, they see this League as one of the Top 3 for its administration, for its investment, for its structure, for its governance, for the fans that move all this and for the talent of the players”, commented the director prior to the Grand Final back.

Mariana Gutiérrez has been a person of great importance for the Liga MX Femenil, through several years she has collaborated to make the tournament a reality to date, an objective that fills her with pride, since the purpose of the competition is that girls and women can transcend through a ball.

“It is a pride to work in this League with the entire work team, we have always discussed that it is a priority issue among all areas, everyone generates their strategies to add, the purpose is that girls and women can transcend a ball” , he asserted.

On the other hand, the director of the Liga MX Femenil confirmed that in this Clausura 2022 final, more than 45 thousand tickets were sold to attend the Akron Stadium to relive the first final in history, which is not far from the party that was enjoyed in the first Apertura 2017 tournament.

“Five years later we are repeating the Grand Final in the first leg and in the second leg, we are not going to wait for anything but the most that Guadalajara can give us, an impressive party that is going to fill up, 45 thousand tickets sold, 18 clubs committed, we are the League fastest growing in the country,” he said.

We recommend you read

The Clausura 2022 Grand Final will meet the new champion team of the tournament, exactly on the International Women’s Soccer Day that is celebrated every May 23. The aggregate is 4-2 in favor of Chivas Femenil after winning the first leg at the home of Tuzas del Pachuca Femenil.