Ukrainian President Zelensky and Russian President Putin are both on Time Magazine’s list of 100 most influential people. And Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov predicts a rapid improvement in economic relations between China and his country, as the West “takes the stance of a dictator,” he said Monday. Follow the latest news about the Russian invasion of Ukraine in this live blog.

#LIVE #Time #puts #Zelensky #Putin #list #influential #people