from the next July 6 and until the 16th of the same monthin it El Dorado Space in Bogotá (Cra 4a # 26c – 37)the humanitarian organization Doctors Without Borders (MSF) will open to the public exposure In the other side.

An initiative that seeks to generate connection with migrants through a documentary photographic record, as well as reflection on physical and metaphorical borders.

The hours to learn about this experience of migrants are from Monday to Friday from 11:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

This documentary photo exhibition is the result of a MSF regional initiative in which, through photographs and testimonies, it seeks to publicize the reality of people on the move in the region.

Through this project, MSF intends to break down the dehumanization and stigmatization to which people who migrate are subjected and build a more human look, looking for points of connection between the population on the move and the general audience.

“In our projects we have witnessed the human suffering of people of all ages, with an individual history, with a family, with fears, dreams and longings. That is why we want to share them with the public through this initiative,” said Nancy Guerrero, institutional representative of MSF in Colombia.

#Bogota:

On July 6, at Espacio El Dorado, the exhibition “On the Other Side” begins, an initiative that seeks to generate a connection with migrants through a documentary photographic record.

Learn more in this note @the viewer⬇️https://t.co/5iqDzhJsiJ — Doctors Without Borders (@MSF_Colombia) June 28, 2023

Project composition

For this installation to come true, MSF made a selection of 105 photographs out of 430 sent that will be exhibited in a collective artistic mural in the Espacio El Dorado.

The project has two main components: a photo gallery where the experiences of the migrant population are shared from their testimony and in places where MSF works.

And, on the other hand, an installation made up of photographs sent by people from different Latin American countries will be presented through a call made by MSF.

The migration situation in the region

Currently, more than 108 million people around the world have left their homes, many times fleeing violence, abuse and poverty.

Of these, 6 million reside in the Americas and Colombia welcomed 2.5 million people during the last year, according to data from the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR).

Under this situation, MSF has closely followed the humanitarian reality of migrants in Latin America and works to guarantee access to health (both physical and mental) for different populations in transit.

This organization works with populations on the move in Brazil, Peru, Mexico and Panama, in the Darien jungle.

The physical containment of migrants and the repression of migratory flows (…) contribute to the criminalization of the population in transit and make their journey more dangerous

“Given MSF’s experience in migration issues, we know that the physical containment of migrants and the repression of migratory flows are not instruments that reduce flows, but they do contribute to the criminalization of the population in transit and make their journey more dangerous. . We want to make it visible with this exhibition and call for change,” he said. Marisol Quicenoresponsible for humanitarian affairs for Latin America.

About Doctors Without Borders (MSF)



Doctors Without Borders (MSF) is a medical-humanitarian action organization that assists people threatened by armed conflicts, violence, epidemics or neglected diseases, natural disasters and exclusion from medical care.

This organization has been working in Colombia since 1985, serving the population affected by natural disasters, armed conflict, among others.

Worldwide, MSF works in 73 countries with 518 projects.

INTERNATIONAL WRITING

TIME