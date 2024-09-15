He September 10, 2024 It is and will undoubtedly be a Black day in the history of Mexico. That dayin a sea ​​of ​​systematic violations at parliamentary rulesthe Morena clique who holds the spurious majority in it Senate cooked One of the most outrageous attacks on the Constitution with the approval of the so-called judicial reform. He did so in violation of the human right of students and workers to demonstrate. Judicial Branch of the Federationwho were never listened to or considered in their most basic concerns, not to mention their proposals. This attack on the Magna Carta would be temporarily prevented by the demonstration, which would lead to the change of venue to the old house of Xicoténcatl.

To season This pestilent feast, very worthy of the tastes of the officialdom, They bought the consciences of the two PRD Senatorsthey resorted to the factious use from institutions such as the State Attorney General’s Office of Campeche for coercing and depriving the senator of the Citizen Movement Daniel Barreda of his freedomin order to prevent their presence at the sessionalthough Then it was only revealed that he put a personal issue before defending the country.. And to top it off, the ingredient of the Lack of honor and shame, added the vote of Miguel Angel Yunes Marquez to obtain the 86 votes necessary to achieve a qualified majority, at the price of a betrayal of the PAN bench, which clearly smacks of blackmail, a pact of impunity and threats.

Less than 24 hours later, in an aberrant fast track, the majority of the Legislatures approved in a rush and without much debate this whim of the tropical dictator of the National Palace. Contrasting, enormously contrasting, the speed with which the Morena stars aligned themselves with the Executive in an act of cowardly submission and surrender of the judicial power, the last bastion in the defense of the constitution and the division of powers; speed and expeditiousness that neither the federal government nor the State government have had to face the emergency in Sinaloa after this fourth version (also extended) of the “culiacanazo”, where Ruben Rocha has become the laughing stock of all social strata after his hikers, cantinflescos and failed attempts to hide the sun with a finger. Expedite that even the State Congress has only had to sustain the farce of a consultation to “democratize” the UASa political siege that has not ceased even in the midst of the crossfire that has already kept the people of Culiacan locked up for a week, businesses with their shutters down and countless people affected and displaced by the violence.

The life, integrity and freedom of the population cannot depend on the inaction of the three levels of government. With the guidance and example of Obradorism, Rocha He wants to maintain the classic argument that “nothing is happening here”, evidence of his inability to guarantee governability and enforce the rule of law, but perhaps, as the rule of law is being treacherously dismantled, he may no longer be able to enforce one, the sad thing is that he does not even try.

For now, it is important that, in the midst of this national constitutional crisis, and in Sinaloa, in the midst of this security crisis caused by violence, organized crime and government sponsorship by omission, it is society itself, always faithful to its resilient spirit, that faces this unprecedented emergency in the most organized way possible. It will be society, and only society, that will be able to move forward, even without a government that knows how to use its head.

