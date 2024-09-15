The update of the Hypercar and LMGT3 rankings at the end of the penultimate event of the season
Hypercar Drivers Standings after 6 Hours of Fuji 2024 (Top 15)
|POS.
|PILOTS
|CAR
|POINTS
|1
|Lotterer – Vanthoor – Estre
|Porsche-Penske #6
|150
|2
|Fire-Molina-Nielsen
|Ferrari AF Corse #50
|115
|3
|Kobayashi De Vries
|Toyota Gazoo Racing #7
|113
|4
|Mike Conway
|Toyota Gazoo Racing #7
|77
|5
|Makowiecki-Campbell-Christensen
|Porsche-Penske #5
|77
|6
|Ilott Stevens
|Porsche Hertz Team Jota #12
|70
|7
|Hartley Hirawaka Buemi
|Toyota Gazoo Racing #8
|70
|8
|Pier Guidi-Giovinazzi-Calado
|Ferrari AF Corse #51
|59
|9
|Kubica-Shwartzman-Ye
|AF Racing (Ferrari) #83
|51
|10
|Norman Born
|Porsche Hertz Team Jota #12
|45
|11
|Jose Maria Lopez
|Toyota Gazoo Racing #7
|36
|12
|Charles Milesi
|Alpine #35
|27
|13
|Lynn Bamber
|CadillacRacing #2
|26
|14
|Ferdinand Habsburg
|Alpine #35
|25
|15
|D. Vanthoor-Wittmann-Marciello
|BMW M Team WRT #15
|24
Hypercar Constructors Ranking
|POS.
|BUILDER
|POINTS
|1
|Porsche
|161
|2
|Toyota
|151
|3
|Ferrari
|134
|4
|Alpine
|52
|5
|BMW
|49
|6
|Peugeot
|34
|7
|Cadillac
|30
|8
|Lamborghini
|11
|9
|Isolde Fraschini
|0
LMGT3 Drivers Standings (Top-15)
|POS.
|PILOTS
|TEAM
|POINTS
|1
|Bachler – Malykhin – Sturm
|Manthey PureRxcing #92
|136
|2
|Schuring – Lietz – Shahin
|Manthey EMA #91
|90
|3
|Farfus – Gelael – Leung
|Team WRT #31
|85
|4
|Riberas – Mancinelli – James
|Heart of Racing #27
|83
|5
|Ah Harthy – Martin – Rossi
|Team WRT #46
|61
|6
|Rovera-Heriau-Man
|AF Corse View #55
|59
|7
|Catting – Bovy
|Iron Ladies #85
|52
|8
|Bastard Sorensen
|D’Station Racing #777
|50
|9
|Rigon – Castellacci – Flohr
|AF Corse View #54
|48
|10
|Rachel Frey
|Iron Ladies #85
|46
|11
|Saucy – Cottingham – Costa
|United Autosports #59
|40
|12
|Clement Mateu
|D’Station Racing #777
|38
|13
|Olsen Pedersen
|Proton Competition #88
|37
|14
|George Rode
|Proton Competition #88
|37
|15
|Caygill – Sato – Pine
|United Autosports #95
|29
LMGT3 Team Standings
|POS.
|TEAM
|POINTS
|1
|Manthey PureRxcing #92
|136
|2
|Manthey EMA #91
|90
|3
|Team WRT #31
|85
|4
|Heart of Racing #27
|83
|5
|Team WRT #46
|61
|6
|AF Corse View #55
|59
|7
|Iron Ladies #85
|52
|8
|D’Station Racing #777
|50
|9
|AF Corse View #54
|48
|10
|United Autosports #59
|40
|11
|Proton Competition #88
|37
|12
|United Autosports #95
|29
|13
|TF Sport #81
|23
|14
|Akkodis ASP Team #78
|19
|15
|Proton Competition #77
|18
#Drivers #Manufacturers #Standings #Hours #Fuji
