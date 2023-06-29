Saul Monreal Avila, current municipal president of Fresnillo, Zacatecasrevealed that aspires to become a senator, which he had planned to do since 2018, but he opted for the mayoralty.

He brother of the licensed senator, Ricardo Monreal, and of the governor of ZacatecasDavid Monreal, highlighted that will wait for the match times to start working again on his Senate bid.

In an interview for Puntos Suspensives, Saúl Monreal, who was previously a deputy in 2010, highlighted that he has new projects for his political career.

He indicated that in 2018 had plans to be a senator, but that he decided to run the Fresnillo City Council and said he was very satisfied with the work he has done, two years after being re-elected.

confessed that there is no reason to hide that he wants to become a senator, but that it will wait for the times of the party and the electoral law.

Although he did not reveal which party he aspires to reach the Senate of the Republic for, it is believed that it is for the National Regeneration Movement (Morena), the same for which Ricardo Monreal seeks to be president of Mexico.

Likewise, Monreal Ávila pointed out that he hopes that the other candidates for the Senate show why they want to occupy the position and win the position with “work and successes.”

“I am going to continue working, I have a firm aspiration and in front of the cameras, I do not hide, I do aspire; I am prepared and I have prepared myself for the Senate ”she confessed to the Ellipsis medium.

(With information from Miriam Serrano / Ellipsis)