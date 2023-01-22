Amad, who has been in Italy since he was a child, was the first to score in Serie A in 2002. The Red Devils overpaid him and now he’s exploding on loan in English B
Burning stages has never been a problem. As a kid Amad Diallo, now a star from Sunderland in England, trained without shoes but still dominated against the bigger ones. Child prodigy from the Atalanta youth team and specialized in goals on his debut, on his debut in Serie A it took him just five minutes to score and become the first scorer in 2002 in our league.
