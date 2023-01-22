Batman will star in a new game in VR developed by Camouflaj for the viewer Meta Quest 2: a leak from the FTC reveals it, which forgot to hide those details in a document concerning the acquisition of the studio by Mark Zuckerberg’s company.

Already authors of Marvel’s Iron man VR, available on Meta Quest 2 since last November, the authors of the stealth-based adventure République are therefore working on a further superhero tie-in, however this time dedicated to the dark Knight.

Naturally, the leak does not provide any other details other than the fact that the project is in the pipeline, so we imagine it could be some time before this elusive Batman VR be officially announced.

However, it would not be the first adventure in virtual reality for the iconic Bat Man, who made his PC debut in 2017 and Playstation VR with the interesting Batman: Arkham VR, made by Rocksteady Studios.

The hope is that the title signed by Camouflaj will be able to offer a richer and more multifaceted experience than the one that was basically set up as a demo, and which for this reason has left a bitter taste in the mouth of the many fans of the character.