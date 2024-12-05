Antonio Ortuño was eleven years old when the first Guadalajara International Book Fair was held, and since then he has never missed his appointment
He is wearing aviator sunglasses, a black cap, a metal t-shirt: Antonio Ortuño (Guadalajara, Mexico, 1976) speaks at full speed, as if he wanted to catch the child he was while remembering: «I have come to all the fairs ; When it started I was in…
Session limit reached
- Access to Premium content is open courtesy of the establishment you are in, but right now there are too many users logged in at once. Please try again after a few minutes.
try again
You have exceeded the session limit
- You can only have three sessions started at a time. We have closed the oldest session so you can continue browsing the rest without limits.
Keep browsing
Article for subscribers only
Report a bug
#stealing #books #writing #story #child #FIL
Leave a Reply