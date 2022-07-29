The blues are good guys, educated, serious, willing to sacrifice and work. Watching their games is a pleasure

Once the season on the grass is closed, we are at the last stages of the short passage on the red before transferring the entire tennis circuit to the fiery American concrete. In fact, many have anticipated the departure while others have stopped a couple of weeks to carry out a quick physical service. Our people have chosen different paths, but they will all be ready to confirm the good things shown up to now. Needless to deny it, our patrol will show up at the starting line with all the credentials in order to raise their voices even on this impervious surface. A lot of times bad guys fascinate, attract, and make us think they’re like that because someone has been mean to them. Ours, on the other hand, are good guys, educated, serious, willing to sacrifice and work. For this they are followed and loved. Watching their games is a pleasure even when things go wrong. See also Musetti, shoulder problem: forfeit in Adelaide. Mager in the second round

Even if the current ranking does not place him ahead of the others, Matteo Berrettini – for experience, age, results acquired and mastery of the various surfaces – is the leader of a blue patrol that is making fans dream also in terms of Finals and Davis Cup. Matteo is the prototype of the modern tennis player with a devastating serve and a hardly legible forehand. The reverse has found a good continuity and only the retort exposes him to some too many risks. Having overcome the physical problems, he preferred to stop and work dry to expel the weakness inherited from the covid and put gas in the tank in view of four months to live in apnea to recover the lost ground and present himself to the final rush in excellent condition. We have written about the solidity of Jannik Sinner at length as well as the need to compensate for the few technical defects through the mental component. What he showed at Wimbledon, where he stepped out of the usual one-dimensional game to embrace a more varied and complex one, left even the most attentive observers stunned. See also Egan Bernal: this will be the long road to his rehabilitation

He will strike the field – The whimsical Lorenzo Musetti, despite being the youngest, seemed to be having difficulty following the trail of the other two, but with a sudden swipe of the tail he found a prestigious success and filled up with confidence. The tournaments must be calibrated, not all are the same, but the fluidity of the shots, the ability to invent and the ease of execution strike even the most skeptical. In Italian tennis currently at the top of the world there is enough material to satisfy even the most demanding and insatiable. Everyone will choose their player perhaps attracted by the gesture, the power, the imagination, the competitive anger or the mental strength. Then, as always, the field based on the results will dictate the ranking but we are and we will be competitive on all surfaces.

July 29, 2022 (change July 29, 2022 | 08:36)

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED See also Pol' Fernández talks about his departure from Cruz Azul after signing for Boca Juniors

#Sinner #Musetti #concrete #good #impression