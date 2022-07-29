What Remains of Edith Finch arrived yesterday also on PS5, with the possibility of carrying out thefree upgrade if you own the PS4 edition of the game. Apparently, however, the version given to subscribers to is excluded from the promotion PS Plus.

Made available to PlayStation Plus subscribers in May 2019, What Remains of Edith Finch therefore renews a controversy related to the Sony service, which often excludes titles “given away” by any next-gen update free.

At the moment some users have encountered the problem in question, but it is not certain that things will remain this way: it has happened in the past that the upgrade was “unlocked” even after a few days, while in other cases it was the public opinion that affect those decisions.

Available yesterday also on PS5 and Xbox Series X | S, What Remains of Edith Finch is a story-based adventure that tells the misadventures of a family through the memories of Edith, the only Finch still alive.