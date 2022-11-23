And the widely circulated newspaper revealed that the Portuguese star had received a “huge offer” from the Saudi club Al-Nasr, to join his ranks after the end of his participation in the World Cup.

Marca indicated that Saudi Arabia’s historic victory over Argentina in the World Cup will raise the influence of Saudi football and the Saudi League, and the matter may motivate Ronaldo to move.

The newspaper did not reveal the details of the Saudi offer to Ronaldo, in terms of material or temporal terms.

Manchester United had announced on Tuesday that Ronaldo would leave the club with “immediate effect” after a “mutual agreement” between the two parties, two days before the first match of the Portuguese star in the 2022 Qatar World Cup.

Ronaldo’s departure from United comes after the resounding television interview he gave last week, in which he said he felt “betrayed” by club officials, accusing them of trying to overthrow him, and that he had no respect for Dutch coach Erik Ten Hag.