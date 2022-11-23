God of War Ragnarok for PS4 and PS5 has sold 5.1 million copies in a week since its launch, becoming the best-selling video game published by Sony in the same period among all those released to date. This was announced by Sony Interactive Entertainment and the developer of the game, Santa Monica Studio. For comparison, the last chapter of the saga, 2018’s God of War for PlayStation 4, sold 3.1 million copies in the first three days of its launch on April 20 of that year. The 5.1 million copies reached by its sequel are calculated in working days, so they were placed in five days. God of War was a success with audiences and also critics, and was able to improve on the formula of the reboot of four years ago. The series is one of the longest-running and most successful in PlayStation history, with over 32 million copies sold worldwide since the first episode was released on PlayStation 2 in 2005.