Transition period

The Formula 1 Circus entered the summer break this year with only one team still without any championship points. The only team still at zero points in the championship is Sauberwhich is experiencing one of the most difficult periods in its long history right in a a moment of revolution that is in some ways epochal.

With the farewell to the Alfa Romeo partnership, the transformation process that will lead the team to become, in 2026, the Audi official team. For the moment, however, the House of the Rings has been talked about above all for a certain apparent confusion at managerial levelwith the arrival and then the farewell of Andreas Seidl and the subsequent arrival of the Binotto-Wheatley duoset to lead the team. Not to mention, for the moment, the lack of a second driver to accompany Nico Hulkenberg for the 2025 season.

The “tension” of the moment

The current team representative spoke honestly about the difficulties of the current situation. Alessandro Alunni Goodinterviewed exclusively by the site RacingNews365: “Looking at the separation between what we are now and what we will be in 2026 is normal, because the basis of the Audi factory team is the current team. There is no concern, but obviously there is tension because we have to take the right step. – admitted Alunni Bravi – change and go in a positive direction for our season [2024]. There is good support and a little tension”.

Among the problems of the Swiss team there is also the number of people employed in the Hinwil factory, which according to Alunni Bravi is not currently comparable with that of the other teams currently in direct competition with the team: “Audi is providing all the tools to make the investments necessary to appoint the people we need to develop our structure. – concluded the Italian manager – but we are still around 600 people now, compared to other teams that have at least 1,000 people. This is about our direct competitors, like Williams and Alpine. Not to mention other teams like Aston Martin, for example”.