All in 360 minutes. Serie A is ready to live the last 4 days, with four objectives still open: the championship, qualification for the Europa League and Conference League and salvation. And already today we play for many of these: we start at 15, with Cagliari-Verona and Sassuolo-Naples, we continue at 18 with the Genoa derby and closes at 20.45 with Spezia-Lazio. Tomorrow, however, it’s up to the big players: Juve receives Venice in the lunch match, Milan hosts Fiorentina at 15 and Inter goes to Udine at 18. Let’s find out the latest on the probable formations with the journalists of the Gazzetta: Maurizio Nicita, Stefano Cieri, Beppe Nigro, Stefano Cantalupi, Matteo Nava and Massimo Cecchini.