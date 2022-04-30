Mexico.- vanessa claudio the beautiful former host of the morning show Venga La Alegría, revealed intimate secrets of the relationship she had with the also former host of VLG, Carlos Arenas, Well, he assured that part of what caused his breakup was the “great toxicity” of the presenter originally from Mexico City.

This was confirmed by the Puerto Rican in a round of questions on the virtual program of YouTube “Pinky Promise” with Karla Diazafter being asked about from 1 to 10 how toxic Carlos Arenas was.

“The toxicity was a lot, I’ve said it many times. YES I was crazy, I got up one day and said, ‘I know you’re going to do something to me today’ and I stopped talking to you, I was jealous of the wind, it was that I had to put shorts under the skirt, I couldn’t, it was toxic”revealed Vanessa Claudio.

She added that having experienced this situation is something truly embarrassing for her, because at the beginning when she met him she had a lot of fun, a period that changed when maintaining a relationship. She pointed out that she met two ex-girlfriends of Carlos Arenas, who also claimed to have lived through this nightmare of jealousy and toxicity.

“I’m sorry, I first knew him as a friend and I liked him super well and I laughed a lot, he can say what he wants about me, but I met two of his ex-girlfriends and it was like hearing my own story in the voices of other women “, he remembered.

Vanessa Claudio pointed out that their relationship always went from bad to worse, because even the issue had consequences within Venga La Alegría. In this sense, she recalled that on one occasion Ricardo was jealous of her during a broadcast in the game without words, because she placed herself in four points during the dynamic.

“That day it was my turn, a Chihuahua from Beverly Hills, and what I do is that I get like a dog… and at the moment I turn around and I was already with a face and I go to the cabin, and he tells me that because I put myself in that safe position The driver in front was already looking at me,” lamented Vanessa who considered that living these situations “it was horrible”.

Although she mentioned that this situation was very sad for her, she assured that she does not hold a grudge against Carlos, despite the fact that he cannot “see it even in painting”, because he considered that healing the heart is a personal task.