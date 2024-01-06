Military expert Glazunov: the capture of Avdeevka will allow the Russian Armed Forces to advance further

The Russian army began an assault on Avdeevka in all directions. This was reported by the Telegram channel “Operation Z: Military Correspondents of the Russian Spring”. It is noted that over the past few days, Russian fighters have actively used artillery and carried out airstrikes. According to the Ukrainian side, the Russians are storming about 20 directions.

The United States announced Russia's advance in the Avdeevka area

“Russian Spring” with reference to the American Institute for the Study of War reportsthat Russian troops have advanced in the Avdeevka area and have increased the pace of offensive operations in the area. In addition, it is noted that, according to a video from January 4, the Russian army advanced north of Avdeevka.

The Russian Armed Forces and the Ukrainian Armed Forces (AFU) also continued fighting northwest and south of Artemovsk, west and southwest of Donetsk in the areas of Marinka, Georgievka, Pobeda and Novomikhailovka. It is indicated that the Russian military may become more active in the Kupyansk area.

Photo: Sergey Averin / RIA Novosti

Russia noted the importance of Avdeevka for promotion outside the Donbass

Military expert, associate professor of the department of political analysis and socio-psychological processes of the Plekhanov Russian University of Economics Oleg Glazunov, in a conversation with Lenta.ru, said that the capture of Avdeevka will allow Russian forces to advance further outside the Donbass.

“In fact, after the capture of Avdievka, the opportunity opens up not only for the liberation of the Donetsk region, but also for moving further, so Avdievka is important,” he noted.

Glazunov suggested that the Russian side will not try to take Avdeevka faster, as it wants to maintain its numerical strength. “This was the case, by the way, in all other areas. The main task is to reduce the number of losses,” he explained.

Head of the Department of Political Science and Sociology, Russian Economic University named after G.V. Plekhanov, retired colonel Andrei Koshkin said at the end of December that a new phase of the offensive of the Russian Armed Forces became possible after the capture of Marinka by the Russian military on December 25. He also expressed confidence that Russian troops will achieve their assigned tasks within the specified direction.