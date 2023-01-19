In recent years, we have seen some porn actors and actresses move to ‘traditional’ productions, like those 18+ figures who made their way into the cast of “Game of Thrones”. But did you know that some of the biggest names in Hollywood also got their start in the adult scene? Just as you read it, that’s why we have put together a list of five movie stars who started their career in the hot industry and maybe you didn’t know it.

Matt LeBlanc

Being Joey in “Friends” is undoubtedly one of the most famous works of Matt LeBlanc in his professional career. However, a few years before jumping onto TV with that famous character, the artist gave life to a sexy messenger in the erotic production “Red shoes diaries”.

“Did I really do those scenes? God, it seems like a dream. A very hot one, though. But when we finished, I had a new appreciation for the words ‘erotic’ and ‘sensual,’” LeBlanc said in statements collected by Maire Claire magazine.

Matt LeBlanc as Joey for “Friends.” Photo: IMDb

David Duchovny

Before David Duchovny He became famous for being Fox Mulder in “The X-Files”, he also went through the ranks of “Red shows diaries”, in which he played the narrator Jake Winters.

Winters lost his girlfriend, for which he dedicated himself to reading the most libidinous love fantasies of young women.

David Duchovny as Fox Mulder for “X-Files.” Photo: IGN

Sylvester Stallone

Sylvester Stallone’s story of overcoming is truly admirable, as he went from sleeping in a bus station to one of the greatest figures in action cinema. However, in his early days, he had many financial difficulties, so he did not hesitate to appear in an 18+ film when the opportunity presented itself.

It is about “The party at Kitty and Stud’s”, which was eventually renamed “The Italian stallion”.

Rocky and Rambo are two of Sylvester Stallone’s most popular characters. Photo: Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer/Orion Pictures Corporation

Jackie Chan

Jackie Chan was looking for his path in acting from a very young age, but his fame as an action star did not happen overnight. In his early days as an artist, he made “All in the Family,” an adult comedy that premiered in 1975.

Jackie Chan is considered as one of the most famous action movie stars in Hollywood. Photo: The Country

arnold schwarzenegger

In this case, Schwarzenegger did not act for an audiovisual product, but he did pose nude for an adult magazine. According to the newspaper El País, the actor was photographed for the homosexual erotic magazine After Dark when he was a young bodybuilder.