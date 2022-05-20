Djokovic? Sure. Nadal? Obvious. Alcaraz and Sinner? God forbid. Tsitsipas and Zverev? Naturally. The names that will certainly be protagonists in Roland Garros that kicks off on Sunday, the favorites to the final victory in short, are known and known, but there are five other names that (probably) will not win but which could be loose mines, not surprises to laugh at, at least for what they have shown in 2022 or in this part of the season. Or that they could show their talent for magic once they hit the sacred red earth of Paris.