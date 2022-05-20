Next Wednesday, June 1, from 4:45 p.m. in Argentina, the National selection directed by Lionel Scaloni, champion of America in 2021, will be measured against his similar from Italywhich was crowned in the Old Continent by winning the European Championship, in the “Finalissima” at Wembley, England.
with the captain Leo Messi At the head, the albiceleste squad will seek to lift a new title, so below we will review those summoned by the coach, who has confirmed the list this Friday morning.
Despite suffering from inflammation in his knee, the starting goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez appears on payroll, in addition to Frank Armaniwho two days ago tested positive for COVID-19 and could not be in River against Colo Colo for Libertadores.
The presence of Mark Senesia defender from San Lorenzo and currently at Feyenoord, who had also been called by Mancini for Italy, but the left-hander decided to lean towards the “Scaloneta” team.
Among those absent is Leandro Paredesstarting midfielder in Scaloni’s structure: he is recovering from an operation for a broken adductor and the insertion of the left abdominal muscle, for which they preferred to protect him.
The others who are not? Martinez Quarta Florence), Nicholas Dominguez (Bologna), Lucas Ocampos (Seville), Emiliano Buendia (Aston Villa) and Lucas Alario (Bayer Leverkusen).
