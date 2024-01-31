Nine fish recipes that are friendly to health and the environment. It is the 'Good for you, good for the ocean' cookbook presented by Msc – Marine Stewardship Council, an international non-profit organization that promotes sustainable fishing, in collaboration with Smartfood, a program in nutrition and communication sciences of the European Institute of oncology (IEO) of Milan.

Fish, a typical food of the Mediterranean diet – explains a Smartfood Ieo note – is an important source of nutrients, in particular noble proteins with high biological value which contain all the essential amino acids in the right proportions. Each fish species has different characteristics. Oily fish, for example, is a precious source of essential omega-3 fatty acids important for the nervous system and the prevention of cardiovascular diseases, and is rich in vitamins of groups B, A and D, and minerals such as calcium and phosphorus . Shellfish, given the same weight, provide a smaller quantity of proteins, are poor in fat and represent a source of micronutrients; they have a notable iodine content, but also sodium and for this reason it is best to avoid adding salt. Shellfish are sources of vitamins, mainly of group B, and minerals such as selenium, iodine, zinc, phosphorus and magnesium. Suffice it to say that a portion of shrimp covers almost all of the daily selenium requirement.

The recommended portion of fresh or frozen fish for an adult is 150 grams, which corresponds to a medium fillet or a small whole fish, 20 shrimp or 25 mussels. It can be consumed 3 times a week, but also 5. It is possible to replace one of these weekly portions with 50 grams of preserved fish, preferring products with less salt and preserved in extra virgin olive oil or natural. But it also matters where the fish comes from. In fact, fish products represent a protein with a low carbon footprint and if they come from certified sustainable fishing they are a food choice that ensures a healthy ocean for today's and tomorrow's generations. Globally, fish represents on average 17% of the average per capita intake of animal proteins, while 600 million people are employed directly or indirectly in the seafood sector. Sustainably managing marine resources means allowing more people to have access to the proteins they need to live healthy lives. Sustainably managed fisheries are more productive in the long term, and by providing a more stable food source they ensure the availability of fish for future generations.

“Knowing how to convey information on nutrition is today an important tool for protecting the health of people and the environment”, says Lucilla Titta, Smartfood Ieo coordinator. “The Smartfood program – he recalls – has always tried to educate awareness of individual daily choices: choosing a healthy diet, with sustainable quantities of raw materials from which one can draw, is the starting point for protecting the environment, as well as themselves. For Smartfood Ieo, nutritional and environmental sustainability has always been a primary objective and with this campaign in collaboration with MSC we hope to raise even greater awareness among the population on these fundamental issues”.

“The consumer has a fundamental role in promoting the best fishing practices”, declares Francesca Oppia, director of MSC in Italy. “By asking for and choosing fish products from sustainable fishing – he highlights – he has the power to orient the market towards sustainable supply which will push more and more fishermen to implement sustainable practices. This recipe book, born from the collaboration with Smartfood Ieo, has the objective of raise consumer awareness of the benefits of a small, big gesture within the reach of all of us: choosing MSC certified sustainable fishing products, recognizable by the blue MSC brand on the packaging, allows marine resources to thrive”.