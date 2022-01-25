Mazatlán, Sinaloa.- It went very badly for an alleged “attempt” to thief, which was chased, knocked down, beaten and delivered to the Municipal Police in Mazatlán, Sinaloa, this Monday afternoon.

The events occurred around 6:00 p.m., on the Mazatlán boardwalk, at the height of the IMSS hospital located on Avenida Del Mar, the “Old Insurance”.

At the moment the name of the young detainee was not given, who was taken to cells and made available to the Railroad Court for his probable channeling.

Witnesses commented that, at a certain moment, a young woman who was walking along the boardwalk with companions, brought a cell phone in one of his hands, and suddenly tosomeone snatched it.

The young man who took away his cell phone so suddenly, ran to flee the area. The companions of the young woman began to chase him and turned out to be faster than the thief, they caught up with him, knocked him to the ground and began to beat him as revenge for what he had just done.

Read more: And those responsible? They launch a tear gas BOMB in a supermarket in Culiacán, Sinaloa

In minutes, elements of the Municipal Police arrived at the site, who received the young man accused of the robbery in their hands, after which they handcuffed him and put him on a patrol car, bound for the Citizen Security Center. To the affected young woman, the police officers recommended doing the complaint the fact.