Radio and social unleashed after yesterday’s game. Here are the most targeted

A fall that hurts particularly. Not only because, for the second time this season, Roma were defeated by their city rivals. What weighs above all is the feeling of having given yet another Stracittadina to Lazio which, thanks to Ibañez’s mistake (which has now become a derby cult), finds itself second in the standings with 5 points ahead of the Giallorossi. A picture that made the Monday of the Giallorossi fans particularly bitter who, after taking the blow, poured out all the disappointment for the knockout against Sarri’s men on the radio and social networks. In the viewfinder there is not only the Brazilian defender, but also the attitude of the team which – after having perched for more than an hour – tried to hurt Lazio only after going behind.

ANOTHER ERROR — The most targeted by the fans is clearly Roger Ibañez, author of the third disaster that cost Roma the defeat in a derby. “Making him play against Lazio to always see the same mistakes, this is self-harm!” snaps a fan speaking on one of the Roman radio stations which analyzes the events related to Mourinho’s team 24 hours a day. On Twitter, however, the tones become more heated: “Ibañez must leave Rome!” writes Luca, to which another Romanist replies: “He is like Paolo Negro in 2000” (the Biancoceleste defender who scored a sensational own goal in the Stracittadina). “Ibanez’s expulsion lays bare all the defects of a tired and anonymous Rome” is Riccardo’s melancholic comment, which clearly summarizes the causes of yesterday’s knockout. See also Ferrari from 4 in the report card, while Leclerc deserves 8. Although maybe Charles ...

MOU AND THE TEAM — However, attributing the slide against Lazio only to the expulsion of Ibañez would be an understatement. In fact, there are several fans who wonder about the way in which Roma approached the match. “We let them play for more than an hour – the telephone outburst of a young Roma player on the radio – we only woke up after Zaccagni’s goal. Replacing Dybala for technical choice and leaving a Pellegrini on the field like yesterday’s is a very serious mistake “. Among the criticisms leveled at Mourinho there are also some strategic choices: “In addition to having removed Dybala, he made Llorente leave in the 78th minute, leaving Mancini on the pitch who was warned and got himself booked. Now who will play in defense against Sampdoria?”. And again: “The expulsion is absurd, it doesn’t change anything compared to what we saw in the previous 30 minutes. He has lost the renunciation tactic of the fort that he used against Real Sociedad and that I sincerely hope never to see again. 30% of ball possession is unacceptable to think about at the table”. See also Football The Athletic: Cristiano Ronaldo does not play in the Manchester derby

REFEREE — But there are also those who point the finger at referee Massa. The whistle, according to some, would be guilty of having used a non-uniform yardstick. The first to attack the referee class is the former Giallorossi striker Roberto Pruzzo (now a radio commentator): “Roma must officially ask not to be refereed by referees from the Italian Federation. Yesterday, in order to get a yellow card, those from Lazio had to make 5 fouls, the Roma players booked each time. There is war between Roma and the referees”. An opinion shared by many: “Match distorted by a double yellow card from Ibanez in the 30′, which would have made regulatory sense if Massa had kept the same meter with Romagnoli, author of 2 fouls from yellow in the first 15′ of the second half, at 0-0. Everything else is farce and ad hoc narration” Guglielmo wrote on Twitter. However, the version does not convince those who do not seem to intend to justify the Brazilian defender’s conduct: “Everything you want, but you can’t see 2 yellow cards in 30 minutes in their own half. You have to use your head. We’ve lost the last two games for the same reason.” See also Here are Roma's possible opponents in the Europa League

March 20 – 13:11

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED

#Mou #Ibanez #social #storm #yellow #red #cheering #Pruzzo #war #Roma #referees