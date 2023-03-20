The Game Developers Conference is back in San Francisco: the most important trade fair in the world for game developers starts today and will last until March 24th. An appointment that photographs the present, but which also looks to the future of the video game industry on a global level, starting from the data. According to GDC’s State of the Game Industry Report 2023, the PC continues to lead game development today, with 65% of developers committing to developers on the platform, and will do so in the future, with 57%. Among the main topics under development are those relating to accessibility and diversity and inclusion. 38% of developers say their current games implement accessibility measures for people with sensory, motor or other disabilities and 59% say they focus their creative efforts on D&I.

The one at the start is, for Italy, a particularly heartfelt edition, arriving with the most numerous delegation ever since 2014. Co-led by the ICE Agency and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation which, in collaboration with IIDEA, the association that represents the video game industry in our country, brings twenty Italian companies that develop video games to the United States. A highly specialized team, with operators developing different types of video games for all the main distribution platforms and with a great variety of genres: from racing to action; from single player experiences to multiplayer competitions; with both entertainment and e-learning content.

The Italian presence in San Francisco during the days of the event will revolve around the Italy stand, accessible in the Expo area of ​​the fair from 22 to 24 March, and will be able to count on a collateral event specifically designed to promote Italian gaming. Scheduled for March 21 at the Innovit innovation and culture center, the event is organized in collaboration with the Consulate General of Italy in San Francisco and will see the participation of the Trade Commissioner of the ICE office in Los Angeles, Alessandra Rainaldi. “Italian participation in the Game Developer Conference in San Francisco is a must for the Italian video game industry on the American market”, underlines Alessandra Rainaldi, Director of the ICE Agency Office in Los Angeles. The video game is in fact the leading entertainment sector at a global level, destined to exceed 240 billion dollars in 2025, thanks to the growing popularity among the various age groups and continuous technological innovation.

The United States is confirmed as a global leader in all segments of the video game market, in first place in console games, absorbing almost a third of the global consumption of the sector. “We are proud to be present at GDC 2023 with such a large and grateful delegation to Agenzia ICE and MAECI for the support they continue to give to Italian companies year after year. Participation in such high-profile events is essential for the growth and consolidation of the Italian video game industry”, commented Thalita Malagò, General Manager of IIDEA. “Innovation, creativity and international competitiveness. These are the keywords that guide the action of Italian companies in the videogames sector. The conjugation of these three aspects represents the commitment that we wanted to bring here to San Francisco too, to show the vitality of our made in Italy”. Vigor well represented by the numbers, with an Italian production that boasts over 160 companies, a third of which are SMEs. There is also an increase in companies with a turnover of more than 500,000 euros and more than 20 employees. Even with regard to consumption, the data testify to the strength of the sector, with a turnover of over 2 billion euros for more than 15 million enthusiasts in our country.