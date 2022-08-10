In the magical evening par excellence there are several sportsmen, including Kepa, Moyes and Piatek, who realized their hopes on the night of August

The night of San Lorenzo, between 10 and 11 August, is one of the most particular and special of the year. It is in fact the night of the shooting stars, the one in which, as soon as you see a luminous trail cross the sky, you close your eyes and express your wishes. Unfortunately, some do not come true, others do… So it happened for certain sportsmen who, in the middle of summer, made some of their dreams come true. Who has won Super Cups, who has gold medals. Others have scored decisive goals. Many cases, we have chosen six.

change spot on – Probably Kepa Arrizabalaga on the evening of August 10, 2021, would never have imagined what would happen the next day. What is certain is that he was well aware that he was sitting on the Chelsea bench who would face Villarreal in the Super Cup final the following evening. Who knows how many times the young goalkeeper, who came from Atletico Bilbao, imagined winning the trophy as a protagonist and then perhaps with a sad smile having thought “I’ll never be on the pitch”. And instead … On 11 August 2021 Tuchel decides to make the change: Kepa in place of Mendy. Second overtime. The penalties begin. Kepa saves the shots of Mandi and Albiol and gives his Chelsea the victory of the Super Cup. Wish fulfilled. See also From Locatelli to Colombo, from Bellanova to Tsadjout: the Milan nursery supplies the A.

good the first, but then … – Scottish manager David Moyes, when he was signed by Manchester United in 2013, collects all the important (and heavy) legacy left by Sir Alex Ferguson who greets the club after 27 years. Moyes will certainly have prepared himself for such an experience in the Premier League. But perhaps he never expected to win a trophy right away. He takes office on July 1 and on August 11 holds the 2013 Community Shield cup. The Red Devils win against Wigan 2-0. The season will then prove to be a flop so much so that Moyes will be sacked in April of the following year, but at least the dream of winning something with a club like United has come true.

Mexican apotheosis – At the London Olympics in 2012, Mexico and Brazil compete for the final of the men’s soccer tournament. The Mexican national team aims to surprise the whole world and to win despite the strength of the opponents. The Seleção was in fact the super favorite to win with a squad that boasted the names of Neymar, Marcelo, Thiago Silva or Hulk. Mister Tena’s Mexico, however, perhaps supported by the stars or perhaps not, won 2-1 thanks to a brace from Peralta who gave the unexpected triumph to his teammates. It is Mexico’s triumph! See also Venice, Zanetti: "We deserved this golden point"

the gunslinger – When Krakow sold Krzysztof Piatek to Genoa for a million in 2018, the Polish player may never have imagined such a debut. He wears the Griffin shirt for the first time on 11 August 2018 in the Coppa Italia match (valid for the third round), against Lecce. Everyone knew he was a talented striker but maybe no one really knew him. After 37 minutes of play he had already scored 4 goals. Goals that ensure victory for Genoa and the crazy love of Marassi’s Northern Gradinata.

stellar golds – The night of 11 August turned out to be magical not only for footballers or coaches but also for other sportsmen. For example, the judoka Giulia Quintavalle on 11 August (2008) won the gold medal in Beijing by beating her Dutch opponent, Deborah Gravenstijn and bringing the second gold medal in the Chinese edition of the Games to the Italian medal table. Simone Biles, American champion of artistic gymnastics, on 11 August 2016 at the Rio de Janeiro Olympics, won the individual gold medal with an overall score of 62.198. Still on the same day in August, but three years later, in 2019, Biles once again left speechless during the U.S. Gymnastics Championships in Missouri: she is the first woman to succeed in a double back flip. with screwing on the beam. See also The exciting detail of Grealish with a fan

