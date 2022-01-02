Children under 14 years old will be able to register at the place of residence from July 1 through the portal of state services. This was reported on January 2 at the press center of the Russian Ministry of Internal Affairs.

“From July 1, 2022, the corresponding changes are provided for (permanent) registration at the place of residence of minors under the age of 14,” the statement reads. TASS…

The department clarified that by 2023 this service is planned to be made available to all citizens in all regions of the country. However, until that time, Russians over 14 years old will have to visit the registration authority once to register at the place of residence.

At the moment, it is impossible to register without visiting the territorial department of the Ministry of Internal Affairs; in this case, only temporary registration is permissible.

The fact that from 2023 all citizens of the Russian Federation will have the opportunity to register at the place of residence through the portal of state services without visiting the registration authority, it became known on September 27.

At the same time, it was noted that for registration at the place of residence through the portal of public services from July 1, children under 14 years old will need to provide legal representatives of minors with an application for registration, and the certificate itself can be sent to the personal account on the portal.