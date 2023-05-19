Riis exploded on the Sesteriere at the 1996 Tour in a fraction of 46 km. Quintana was relentless in an F1-style fraction. Nibali put everyone in line at Val Thorens: 59.5 km always at the Boucle. At Montecampione, 85 km to the 1982 Giro, Hinault overturned the Giro
cast iron gazette
A slogan as old as cycling: it’s the runners who make running great, not the routes. But the fact remains that a short stage calls the riders to battle, to a head-on collision. And with the tight times he even puts the sprinters in the peloton in difficulty, who in the short stages have to pay close attention to the maximum time. But today the big names in the Giro have decided not to attack each other. Maybe more out of fear of getting hurt than hurting. But in the past what happened.
