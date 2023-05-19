A young man assaulted his girlfriend while they were watching the Chivas vs América match inside a bar in the exclusive square Landmark located in the Puerta de Hierro neighborhood in Zapopan.

An official from the Zapopan Municipal Police reported that the private security of the shopping center asked the uniformed officers for support.

The guards tell them who the subject is and this when he was pointed out, he attacked the municipal police officers.

“This male becomes aggressive hand and foot with his companions, for which he is assured, the Public Ministry is immediately asked to command and conduct, this gives the indication that he be presented to initiate the corresponding process,” declared a uniformed

The man was transferred to the Public Ministry, however, the young man withdrew from the complaint and was released.

