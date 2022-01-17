The midfielder has found continuity over the last few months and is getting closer and closer to the seasonal goal that the coach asked him last summer (10 goals). Paratici and Conte at the window, but for now he is armored

Last summer Allegri asked McKennie ten goals, he accepted the challenge. We were in the context of Continassa, the first friendly test of the season: with Cesena newly promoted to Serie C, Max’s first time on the pitch in his second Juventus adventure. And the midfielder had just returned to Turin to make himself available to his new coach, after a first year under the management of Pirlo in which he had made himself appreciated enough on the field, a little less outside and for this reason he had been repeatedly taken up by the team. club.

REBIRTH – The first months with Allegri clearly uphill. “It was all bad for me. Then thanks to the trust of the coaching staff I found myself, I have to thank them very much ”, the midfielder’s confession a couple of months ago, at the end of a parenthesis that had strongly questioned him. Then Weston was good, and a bit lucky, in finding continuity at a time when the other team mates were struggling so much. In short, at a certain point he became the first reference in the median next to Locatelli, exalted by generosity, rhythm, predisposition to recover the ball and by those insertions without the ball that Max likes so much.

ARMORED – It is from the coldness shown in front of goal that the conviction is born of making it perform so much in the offensive phase. The last two goals in the Super Cup with Inter and in the league with Udinese also highlighted his ability in aerial play, one of his best virtues. Now McKennie are on four goals, almost half of the promise made to their coach during the retirement, and seem to have all the credentials to follow up on the positive trend. All this convinced Allegri and the management to toast him: Conte appreciates him a lot and pushes Paratici to try, Juve would only listen to suitable offers but for now they do not seem willing to open the door to Tottenham. For now, the road to divestiture is closed.

