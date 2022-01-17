He was also present at the Motor Bike Expo 2022 BMW Motorrad. The two-wheeler division of the German car manufacturer took advantage of the setting offered by the Verona event to present two new exclusive motorcycle customization projects based on the iconic BMW R 18: this is the R 18 M, developed by LowRide and built by American Dream, and the R 18 Aurora, instead made by Garage 221 at the push of BMW Motorrad Roma.

The M version of the BMW R 18 was designed to give the German cruiser an appearance more streamlined and sporty, while avoiding exaggeration and above all without forgetting the reference to the retro lines of the two-wheeler: the work of the German brand has concentrated on the chassis, chassis, bodywork and accessories, leaving unchanged mechanics and electronics, real strengths of the R 18. The result is a lighter two-wheeler with a different driving position. “Stability, long wheelbase and readiness of the 1800cc megaboxer instigate lightning-fast starts and deserve, in our opinion, a sporty and retro look, but not too much. In the design of the R 18 M there are suggestions of the BMW Motorrad tradition and ideas from the four wheels: M stands for Motorsport – commented Giuseppe Roncen, director of LowRide – We remain curious to experience its potential. Considerably lightened, the bike should be manageable also for the riding position, more collected and loaded forward, without exasperation “.

As for the Aurora version of the BMW R 18, the project initially focused on the study of the different sections of the bike, keeping in mind the need to connect the new elements in a single harmony of the lines, taking a cue from the cruisers of the 70s. Many elements used to make this special two-wheeler all come from other models of the German house: the saddle from a 2005 BMW 1200 C, the Batwing mounts from a 1982 BMW R 100, a part of a rear frame from a BMW K75 from 1991, and the body color from a BMW RT 100 from 1982. Completely handcrafted the front and rear fender mounts, the saddle supports and the arm with the license plate holder, while the exhausts were made in collaboration with Leo Vince, paying particular attention to the sound, to make it even more full-bodied and captivating.