What happened at the Brazilian Grand Prix he took off the lid on the tensions broods over the entire season between Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez at Red Bull. The Dutchman refused to give up his position to his teammate, despite the team’s request, and the Mexican accepted the refusal in a far from serene manner. He at first he blurted out over the radio with an eloquent “showed who he is“, increasing the load to the Latin press, to which he highlighted that Verstappen’s two world titles have been won”thanks to him“. These statements generated an angry reply from the Dutchman’s entourage, which brought out the suspicion – apparently based on the telemetry – that Perez voluntarily caused the accident in qualifying in Monte Carlo to crystallize the classification that saw him start ahead of his teammate team, an aspect which later proved to be decisive in the race, which the Mexican finished with a victory.

The two were then called to report by Helmut Marko and Christian Horner and already an hour after the race the four had aligned their positions on the total help to Perez in the last race in Abu Dhabi, to allow him to conquer the second position in the driver standings. At Yas Marina Verstappen only gave his boxmate a hand in the second run of Q3, giving him the slipstream, only to then start in pole position and race alone, with Perez unable to precede Leclerc at the finish line. The two have shown themselves several times in dialogue and serene in interviews, but according to what transpires from the Germans of F1-Insiderthe embers are smoldering under the ashes: “Max Verstappen is far from happy with Sergio Perez and would like to have Daniel Riccardo next to him. Father Perez’s statements show how much tension there is between the two Red Bull drivers and usually these events are only the beginning of the end. Although Perez’s contract was extended by two years following the Monaco win, the intentional crash in Monte Carlo qualifying could be reason enough for a resolution advance of the agreement“.