Governor of MG declared that “good numbers” from the government were drowned out by “not very happy” statements by the president

The re-elected governor of Minas Gerais and coordinator of the re-election campaign for Jair Bolsonaro (PL) in the State, Romeo Zema (New) says the president was “your own opponent” in this year’s elections.

The head of the Minas Gerais Executive said in an interview with Power360 that the Bolsonaro administration presented “good numbers“, but they were muffled by the positions and speeches of the President of the Republic “not very happy🇧🇷 Zema cited as positive examples of the government the profits of state-owned companies, the drop in violence rates and the creation of jobs.

Here is the complete interview held on Tuesday (22.Nov.2022). Watch (40min33s)🇧🇷

🇧🇷Himself [Bolsonaro] ended up being his biggest opponent in these elections, unfortunately that’s it. It ended up happening. And let it be a lesson. I think the president is a new person, he’s fine, and he has all the conditions to run again in my opinion. He made a big difference in Brazil in these 4 years,” Zema said.

Since he was defeated at the polls, Bolsonaro has been isolated in the Alvorada Palace. Questioned about how the president should act from January 2023, the governor of Minas Gerais said he expected a “responsible opposition” to the government of the president-elect, Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT).

🇧🇷I hope he [Bolsonaro] starting next year, make a responsible opposition. May he come to show problems that the new administration will have. But I, as a Brazilian, hope for Brazil to succeed, regardless of whether it is at the head of the Presidency of the Republic“, Zema said.