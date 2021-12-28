There are no exceptions for professional athletes and those who carry out activities of national interest in the Faq (or the answers to the most frequently asked questions) published today by the Sports Department. The central theme for many disciplines, including football, concerns the obligation of a reinforced green pass (and therefore of vaccination or recovery, effectively excluding tampons) from 10 January to access gyms, swimming pools, indoor team sports and changing rooms (this last point is the one that most closely concerns football). FIGC president Gabriele Gravina yesterday opened to the hypothesis of compulsory vaccination for professional footballers, while the top players of Federbasket and Federvolley Petrucci and Manfredi had asked for clarity and possibly a derogation if only on the times to protect above all grassroots sport, where the vaccinated – especially among the youngest – are fewer than in the major leagues. The Sports Department took a first step today. It is true that the Faqs are not the guidelines, which will arrive in the next few days, but the indications they give are still relevant.

In fact, we read that “starting from 10 January 2022, in the white, yellow and orange areas, access to sporting events and competitions (…), access to services and activities of swimming pools, swimming centers, gyms, sports teams, wellness centers, even within accommodation facilities, limited to indoor activities, as well as spaces used for changing rooms and showers (…), will be allowed only to subjects in possession of the so-called enhanced green certification “. At point 20 we ask ourselves whether the green pass is also required for competitive athletes or athletes of national importance? The answer is clear: “It is also required for competitive athletes or athletes of national importance who access the services and activities for which the law provides for it”. In practice it can be a basic green pass for those who practice an outdoor sport and do not need to use changing rooms (as specified in point 21), but reinforced in the cases we have already described. In short, no trace of exceptions, a sign that the government does not want to allow room for misunderstandings and push everyone towards a single path: vaccination.