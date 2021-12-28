We have now reached the end of the year and some of the most important Japanese developers have unveiled theirs ambitions for 2022. From Hideo Kojima to Yoshinori Kitase, there are many developers who have released a little clue about what will be their projects for the new year that is about to begin.

Let’s find out together.

Japanese Developers – Ambitions for 2022

Acquire

Takuma Endo – we would like to be able to release titles that have been postponed or that we haven’t announced yet. It would be nice if there was a game among them that could resonate with all players.

ATLUS

Shinjirou Takada – my key word for 2022 is “Challenge”, as I would like to make a title that becomes a real new pillar for ATLUS. The staff are working hard to make an extremely interesting product that will be able to satisfy a large number of players, so please look forward to further information. We are currently taking a break after the release of Shin Megami Tensei V, but we would like to announce something new in the course of 2022.

Katsura Hashino – in the course of 2021 we have released several titles. The launch period is finally approaching PROJECT Re FANTASY that after a few hitches has finally reached an important stage of development. I want to keep all my focus on the title, but in the future I would also like to make new games that make those who play them happy.

Naoto Hiraoka – regarding the future of ATLUS we always receive a lot of requests from players, which we try to take into consideration as points of reference. I hope you look forward to finding out what awaits you.

Kazuhisa Wada – after the launch of Persona 4 Golden on Steam we are about to release a remastered version of Persona 4 Ultimax Arena. Of course we are making progress on new projects as well, but as for Persona, I would like players from all over the world to have fun with currently existing titles, future collaborations and other media. We will continue with the celebrations for the 25th anniversary of the franchise.

CAPCOM

Ryozo Tsujimoto – in the course of 2022 I would like to make sure that MONSTER HUNTER RISE: SUNBREAK be released without a hitch, at the moment the launch window is set for the summer. In addition, the franchise will celebrate its 20th anniversary in the course of 2024, so we are already preparing some plans to celebrate.

GungHo Online Entertainment

Kazuki Morishita – in the course of 2022 we will celebrate the 10th anniversary of Puzzle & Dragons. In the near future we will announce some new projects that will make a lot of players happy, so stay tuned.

Grasshopper Manufacture

Goichi Suda – the company has now joined NetEase Group. As always we will make games with passion and care, in order to become an even more stable studio. We are currently working on a new project.

Granzella

Kazuma Kujo – we were unable to update R-TYPE FINAL 2 as we would have liked in the course of 2021, so we hope to be able to do it as soon as possible. In addition, 2022 will mark the 20th anniversary for Disaster Report, and we are about to release the special “Disaster Report 20th Anniversary Kanazawa Curry“.

KOEI TECMO GAMES

Akihiro Suzuki – in the course of 2022 we will prepare to develop new projects dedicated to DYNASTY WARRIORS. I look forward to being able to release more information in the future.

KOJIMA PRODUCTIONS

Hideo Kojima – a great title and a title that represents a new challenge. With the boundaries of entertainment getting thinner and thinner, I would like to use 2022 to step forward and try out new ways of expressing myself and different media.

Cygames

Kenichiro Takaki – in this new year we will be able to release new content, we at Cygames are working on the console front at the moment. It may take some time, but every development team is working hard to create products made with care and love. Look forward to further information.

JP Games

Hajime Tabata – in the course of 2022 we will announce a new RPG.

SQUARE ENIX

Tomoya Asano – to begin TRIANGLE STRATEGY will be released in March. We also have other titles in development, so please stay tuned.

Akitoshi Kawazu – I’ve been preparing something for a while now, and I really hope 2022 is the year I can reveal it.

Yoshinori Kitase – I would like to be able to curate more of our most important sagas like FINAL FANTASY, SaGa, Chocobo and STAR OCEAN.

SAW

Seiji Aoki – I would like to revitalize our community with titles other than Virtua Fighters. Please look forward to news.

TAITO

Yuichi Toyama – As the company’s 70th anniversary will be celebrated in 2023, we will need to start preparing events and new titles to be able to celebrate. We would also like to create something new …

Nihon Falcom

Toshihiro Kondo – the continuation of The Legend of Heroes: Kuro no Kiseki is currently in development, and will be in charge of shedding light on a mystery that has appeared throughout the franchise. We are also preparing some new projects dedicated to Ys, as the franchise will celebrate its 35th anniversary.