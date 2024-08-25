From Father to Daughter: plot, cast, how many episodes and streaming Rai 1 series

From Father to Daughter is the series rerun on Rai 1 from Sunday 25 August 2024 in prime time. The four-episode series was already broadcast with great success for the first time in 2017. The miniseries tells a story of female emancipation in the Venetian Franza family, owners of a distillery in Bassano del Grappa, between the 1950s and 1980s. Management will pass from the hands of Giovanni, founder and patriarch of the family, into the hands of his four children: Antonio, Maria Teresa, Elena and Sofia. Let’s see together the plot, cast and all the information.

Plot

Spanning a period of time from 1958 to the early 1980s, From Father to Daughter tells the story of the Franza family, a patriarchal Venetian family that goes through the great historical changes that led women to fight to gain equality and civil rights. Between tensions, conflicts and rebellions, the power of the father figure is replaced, in a new and far-sighted way, by the three daughters and the mother.

Giovanni Franza has returned from Brazil with Franca, his very young wife. Theirs is an escape. A secret holds them together, not love. As soon as he arrives in Italy, in Bassano del Grappa, Giovanni opens a distillery. He is a tough man, accustomed to toiling in the tobacco fields. He makes all the decisions; Franca has no say in anything. It is 1958. The couple has two daughters, but Giovanni cannot find peace because more than anything else he desires a son, who unexpectedly arrives together with his twin sister.

The firstborn Maria Teresa understands immediately that with the birth of her brother Antonio the female branch of the family will live in the shadows. And as she grows up she has proof of this: to enroll in the faculty of chemistry she has to oppose her father and later, to do the job for which she graduated, she is forced to get hired by Sartori, the competing distillery of her father’s former partner, Enrico, and his son Riccardo, with whom Maria Teresa has always been in love.

The second-born Elena becomes pregnant at the age of 16. She is engaged to Filippo, the son of the mayor of Bassano. She therefore gives up on her dream of becoming a dancer and accepts a shotgun wedding. Sofia, Antonio’s twin, is the most instinctive and rebellious, so much so that she risks her own life. Antonio is the most fragile, in fact he is unable to bear the weight of the plan that his father has for him, the only male descendant of the Franza family.

No one is able to open up and help the other. Even Franca, whose past we begin to intuit when Jorge, a Brazilian visiting Bassano, arrives in town. Franca loved him as a girl and for the weeks he remains in Italy she secretly lives a fleeting and intense passion. Giovanni, with his rough character and his despotic ways, has managed to push everyone away. The only one who remains by his side is Antonio who feels he has no other choice and does everything to live up to his role in the distillery “Franza & Figlio”, but he is different from his father and distant from her world.

In a dramatic turn of events, the Franza family finds itself going through the deepest pain. Everything is shared and clarified in the end, even the secret that unites Franca and Giovanni. A secret that tells of violence and salvation together. We have thus arrived at the 80s, when a new sign stands out at the entrance of the father’s distillery: “Sorelle Franza”. It is the testimony of the changing times and above all of the battle carried forward by the women of the family.

From Father to Daughter: The Cast of the Series

Who is the cast of the fiction From Father to Daughter? There are big names who have made this fiction much loved: Alessio Boni plays the role of Giovanni Franza, a rough and uncompromising founder; Cristiana Capotondi plays the role of the first-born daughter Maria Teresa, an intelligent and determined girl. Then also Alessandro Roja, Domenico Diele, Matilde Gioli, with the participation of Francesca Cavallin and Stefania Rocca, in the role of a caring mother and a wife dominated by a despotic husband. The direction is by Riccardo Milani. Let’s see all the actors and the relative characters they play.

Alessio Boni: John Franza

Christian Capotondi: Maria Teresa Franza

Alessandro Roja: Richard Sartori

Domenico Diele: Philip Biasolin

Matilde Gioli: Elena Franza

Denis Fasolo: Enrico Sartori

Corrado Fortuna: Joseph Nunzio

Carmo Dalla Vecchia: Jorge

Roberto De Francesco: Mayor Felice Biasolin

Roberto Gudese: Antonio Franza

Demeter Bellina: Sofia Franza

Roberto Nobile: parish priest Don Giulio

Eleonora Panizzo: Laura

Simonetta Solder: Lucia Sartori

Alessia Baciga: Maria Teresa at 8 years old

Eleonora Errandi: Elena at 6 years old

Vittoria De Paoli: Sofia at 10 years old

Jacopo Missana: Antonio at 10 years old

Nicola Sartori: Riccardo at 8 years old

Michele Corrà: Giovanna at 6 years old

Stefania Rocca: Frank Franz

Francesca Cavallin: Giuseppina “Pina” Zanchetti

Ernesto D’Argenio: photographer Fabrizio

Clizia Fornasier: Diana’s secretary

Elisabetta De Palo: midwife Emilia

Roberto Astuni: high school teacher

Victor Cavalcante: Jorge as a young man

Giulia Poleggi: Franca as a young woman

Antonio Fiorese: Filippo’s friend

Giovanni Morassutti: bartender

How many episodes?

How many episodes are planned for Di padre in figlie? Appointment every Sunday evening on Rai 1 in prime time from 9.20 pm. The series is composed of four episodes, lasting about 100 minutes each. The series was already broadcast for the first time in 2017. Here is the complete schedule:

First Episode: August 25, 2024

Second episode: September 1, 2024

Third episode: September 8, 2024

Episode 4: September 15, 2024

Streaming and TV

Where to watch Di padre in figlie on TV and streaming? On Rai 1, a four-episode appointment from August 25, 2024 at 9:20 pm. Also streaming and on demand on Rai Play.