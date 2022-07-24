21 days before the first league match at Fiorentina, Alvini’s boys beat the Emilians with goals from Valeri and Baez (penalty)

Cremonese beat Spal, a Serie B team coached by former Roberto Venturato, in the test held this afternoon at the Dimaro Sports Field (Trento). In the first friendly match in Val di Sole, the fourth of the season, Mr. Alvini had important information to check the progress of his growth.

The Fucecchio coach lines up Sarr in goal with Bianchetti, Ravanelli and Vasquez in defense. Midfield four: Ghiglione and Valeri on the outside, in the middle Pickel and Castagnetti. In front of Tenkorang behind Tsadjout and Buonaiuto.

Absent Radu, Zanimacchia, Di Carmine, Chiriches, Milanese and Politic.

First half played on good rhythms, especially at the start. After two minutes Tsadjout scores on a throw from Bianchetti, but the Milan school striker is offside. At the 14th the first great possibility grigiorossa: nice cross from Valeri, Tenkorang pulls, but the ball just wide. Later it is Valeri who comes close to scoring with a shot that goes very close to the post. Before the break three more occasions: two for shoulder pads with Finotto and Mancosu; one for the Lombards with Ghiglione who misses his head a stone’s throw from the goal defended by Alfonso, one of the many former players in the match. See also The Zdf: match fixing in tennis, Karatsev and Basilashvili would be involved

At the beginning of the second half in Ciofani and Sernicola, outside Tenkorang and Ravanelli. Three minutes pass and Emanuele Valeri, served by Ciofani, unlocks the game, after a good choral action on the left wing. Then comes the usual swirl of substitutions that sees the debut with the new shirt for Santiago Lionel Ascacibar, Argentine midfielder acquired on loan with the right to redeem from Hertha Berlin. A player born in 1997 with six convocations in the Albiceleste senior national team.

In the last half hour, Spal, in search of a draw, tries but Cremonese defends itself well. Sarr, the deputy Radu, in one circumstance is overcome with a great save on Rauti. Of note, at minute 63, a small fight on the pitch that leads the referee to warn Pickel. Two from the ninetieth Strizzolo enters the area and is spread out. Penalty, Baez stabs Thiam and closes the contest.

Cremonese’s next friendly is scheduled for Saturday 30 July against Verona at 6 pm, at the “Sporting Center Paradiso” in Castelnuovo del Garda. The match will be behind closed doors for the public. Initially it was supposed to be played at the “Quercia” Stadium in Rovereto but, following the evaluation and decision of the Trento Police Headquarters, the challenge cannot be played there. See also Dragusin: "I would like to become half Bonucci and half Chiellini"

