Verstappen 25-Leclerc 0: the accounting operation in points at the French Grand Prix was perfect for the leader of the Formula 1 Drivers’ World Championship, Max Verstappen (Red Bull), with his triumph at Le Castellet, where Charles Leclerc (Ferrari) abandoned after an accident.

As in 2021, Verstappen stayed on the circuit Paul Ricard ahead of England’s Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes), second.

Third was the other Mercedes, that of the also British George Russell. Leclerc was the big loser of the day in the south of France.

Strong accident for Leclerc

Before the twelfth of the 22 rounds of the World Cup, the Monegasque, who had won the previous race in Austria, was 38 points behind Verstappen.

Now he is off the hook at 63 points from the Dutch. The succession of events was very painful for Leclerc, who had left pole and was leading the race when he went off track on lap 18, finishing at low speed against the tires of the safety barrier.

He lost control, spun, and his race was over. His cries of frustration after leaving the track soon reassured him about his state of health.

The disappointment, yes, was evident, both for him and for a significant number of followers, in a circuit close to the Principality. With a serious expression, he pointed out a pilot error in the radio communication to explain his runway excursion.

“If at the end of the championship I am missing thirty points, I will know that it was my fault”, he claimed.

After Leclerc’s retirement, everything was comfortable for Verstappen, who calmly controlled the race, without seeing his victory threatened at any time.

The current world champion thus achieved his seventh victory this season and the 27th of his career, at 24 years old.

