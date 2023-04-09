It’s a party, well deserved, 180′ in advance. Feralpisalò, a club born not even 14 years ago (from the merger of Salò Valsabbia and Feralpi Lonato), arrives in Serie B for the first time, breaking the mold of a group that saw big summer favorites relegated from B Vicenza and Pordenone. In reality, even if the lights have remained low for most of the season, the rise of president Pasini’s creature is far from accidental. The leap to B comes by reaping the fruits of recent seasons, crowned by five consecutive playoffs since the championship has its current formula. What seemed like the highest point, just under a year ago: the defeat in the playoff semifinal against Palermo in front of over 35,000 spectators. It seemed, we said. Because then Feralpisalò decided to write a page of history first-hand. Let’s get to know some of the protagonists better.