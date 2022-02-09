Fede in 2008 here won gold in the 200 freestyle. As a member of IOC he awarded Mayer after the Super-G: “As soon as they asked me, I immediately said yes. What a thrill!”

From our correspondent Simone Battaggia

You knew how strange it is to be in Beijing. A long time has passed since that August 13, 2008, when Federica Pellegrini gave Italy a sensational gold medal on the 200 freestyle. The girl who had amazed the world with the 2004 Athens silver took her first steps from Divina. That day at the “Cube” she was awarded by Ottavio Cinquanta, then president of the international ice federation. Fourteen years later it’s up to her to represent the IOC in the award ceremony of an Olympic competition. She will happen again, in her new role as a member of the Olympic family. For its first time, Fede climbs to Yanqing. Seeing her approaching from the other side of the fence, as she brings Matthias Mayer the gold that makes him go down in skiing history, is alienating. “Yes, it’s my first ever awards ceremony. It’s exciting, especially because it was done at an Olympics, in such an important match. They asked me the day before yesterday and I immediately said ‘yes, I’m going’. I would have liked it. to reward an Italian, but I’m super happy, it’s a great honor for me. Everything is new here, in fact my role is to attend the Winter Olympics and for me it is the first time, to follow the various different sports, to understand such an environment different from what I’m used to is really interesting “. See also Abu Dhabi Test, Day 2: Russell takes the measurements at Mercedes

Flag – A bit like Federica Brignone, who two days before the giant was sledding and would like to be able to follow all the races. “This does her honor. At the Summer Games I have always looked at the other sports very little, but for a logistical reason. Being able to do it for the first time, even if for disciplines that I don’t know firsthand, is interesting. And then so far. I was very lucky, wherever I went I saw medals for Italy. The flag I was waving comes from the proclamation of Milan-Cortina 2026 and belongs to Anna Di Luca (she deals with international relations at Coni, ed). past her. Let’s say that we have studied a little in these days the best way to bring luck “.

Place of glory – Did Federica go back to the Cube these days? “I must say that it is incredible because the structure has remained the same, only now there is ice instead of the pool. Very exciting. And behind the stands of Beijing 2022 there are still those of Beijing 2008. You can still see the flags. yellow behind. A tear fell on me. ” And the swimming pool? “Here there is no possibility to go there, at home instead I do it a few days. Anyway in Verona I left a cool training group. This is what I miss, sharing the effort with the boys, so every now and then when swimming I start missing exponentially then I jump into the water. But after two hours I understand that I actually made the right choice “. See also Basile 5th and Parlati 7th in Paris, Pinot wins gold and smiles again

February 9, 2022 (change February 9, 2022 | 01:18)

