While the French president, Emmanuel Macron, assured this Tuesday that he had made progress towards a de-escalation in the Ukrainian crisis during his meeting on Monday with his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin he did not utter the word ‘de-escalation’ even once during the statements he gave to the press.

The Kremlin spokesman, Dmitri Peskov, admitted on Tuesday that “this is very necessary, since the tension increases with each passing day.”

However, Peskov denied any kind of agreement on Ukraine with Macron, as reported by some media, something he considered “impossible”, since, although France holds the six-month presidency of the Council of the European Union, it does not lead NATO.

In addition to this crossing of versions between the diplomats of Paris and Moscow, the president of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyquestioned Putin’s claims to Macron that he is not “the initiator of the escalation” on the border with Ukraine and that “he only reacts.”

“I don’t know anyone in Europe capable of putting pressure on Russia, a very powerful country,” he said. For now, the good and encouraging wishes that Macron gave should be confirmed in the coming days in the meetings that he will hold with the United States and NATO.

In the midst of this context, France, Germany and Poland met this Tuesday in Berlin and affirmed their unity “to avoid a war in Europe” after an intense diplomatic round by Macron, who, with more positive rhetoric, said he believed in “solutions concrete” to the Russian-Western crisis over the situation in Ukraine.

The three countries are “united” to preserve peace in Europe “through diplomacy and clear messages, as well as the common will to act together,” said German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on Tuesday, who received the presidents French and Polish.

This working dinner in Berlin was the last stage of Emmanuel Macron’s diplomatic tour, which included a long face-to-face meeting with Vladimir Putin on Monday and then with Volodymyr Zelensky, the Ukrainian president, in search of a diplomatic solution in a context of unprecedented tensions since the end of the Cold War.

