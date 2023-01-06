United States.- Alexa Dellanos spends her first days of 2023 on the beaches of Miami, Florida. It is in that place where she has participated in various events and, of course, conquering the hearts of thousands of Americans who just follow her wherever she goes.

This Thursday, January 5th, he decided to share a bit of what his stay in southeast Florida is all about. Because she was busy turning on her social networks day after day, the pretty lady had the idea of ​​sharing a bit of her life in the same Instagram post.

With a folder of ten photographs, the model managed to get the people around her world to see themselves active through digital media, precisely within her social profile, which begins with a gigantic number of ten million ‘followers’.

Alexa Dellanos chose the best outfit to be in tune in Miami and her image that would have Internet users with their eyes raised to admire a lady who has followed the advice of her mother, Myrka Dellanos, to continue advancing in her professional career.

Sacrificing various routine activities gave the model the chance to make herself known around her working life. With more than a decade in the industry, there is an improvement in Alexa as well as physically, as people have noticed it and do not stop admiring their ‘crush’ for the tremendous change.

He even modified his social networks by deleting thousands of photographs that were from his past and better preserves the current ones, already with that new hair that his people love like the rest of his great body, which he left speechless for having used a “tiny” set with patterns.

Found in an underground parking lot, Alexa Dellanos modeled her particular design that gives shape to her figure. A picture said more than a thousand words. Its publication totals twelve hours when the following note appears in Debate Sports.