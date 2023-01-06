A classic of classics among off-road vehicles, the Land Rover Defender, whose first version was launched in 1948, maintains its adventurous roots even in the most recent update, with the arrival in Brazil of the X Dynamic HSE and top of the line X versions, the most complete and sophisticated that the brand has ever produced.

The new engine combines a powerful 300 horsepower diesel engine and an electric booster set to reduce fuel consumption and CO2 emissions. Prices range from BRL 709,950 (Defender 90 HSE) to BRL 805,950 (Defender 110 X).

(Note published in the 1306 edition of Dinheiro Magazine)