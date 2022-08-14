The world of Italian cinema is mourning the death of Rossana Di Lorenzo: he shared the set with sacred monsters of the caliber of Alberto Sordi

The world of Italian cinema has just learned the news of the death of Rossana Di Lorenzo. Roman by birth, she worked in many films between the seventies and nineties, covering many roles also in films directed by the great Alberto Sordi. She was the sister of the actor Maurizio Arena and her aunt on the part of the mother of the comedian, actor and voice actor Pino Insegno.

Pino Insegno took care of the announcement of Rossana’s death. The famous Roman actor, comedian and voice actor was the grandsonson of his sister Romana Di Lorenzo.

Born in Rome in 1938 and died, again in the capital, at the age of 84 years old. Still no news regarding the details of the cause of his death.

Rossana Di Lorenzo’s career

There career Rossana Di Lorenzo’s film began in 1970 and immediately with a bang. In that year, in fact, she took on the role of the wife of the great Alberto Sordi, in the episode entitled “The room” of the film “The couples“. Role for which she, among other things, immediately received a prestigious nomination in the category of best supporting actress at the Nastri d’Argento in 1971.

He also covered the same role 6 years later, in the film entitled “The common sense of modesty“.

There are also many collaborations with sacred monsters of Italian cinema. In 1972, for example, she starred in the film “Without family, propertyless seek affection” directed by Vittorio Gassman and also interpreted by him together with Paolo Villaggio.

In 1983 he had a part in the film “Dancing Dancing” from Ettore Scola and her part earned her a David di Donatello nomination in the category of Best Supporting Actress.

Before accepting the part in Scola’s film, his was famous rejection to take part in the cast of Amarcordcult film directed by Federico Fellini.

Also in 1983, she began another collaboration that gave her a lot of luck and success, the one with the director Carlo Vanzina. In 1983 the director hired her for the film “Christmas Holidays”, then the following year for “Amarsi un po ‘…”, in 1987 for the film “Montecarlo Gran Casino” and in 1994 for the comedy film “SPQR – 2000 and ½ years ago ”.

The last film he starred in, before retiring, was “The killer is the one with the yellow shoes“, Directed by Filippo Ottoni, released in theaters in 1995.