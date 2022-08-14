A student waves the Pakistani national flag in front of the mausoleum of the country’s founder, Mohammad Ali Jinnah, on the 75th anniversary of his independence. / afp

AG Sunday, August 14, 2022, 11:54



Pakistan is celebrating. His prime minister, Shebhaz Sharif, has expressed his intention to make the country a world economic power during his opening speech at the celebration, this Sunday, of the 75th anniversary of the independence of the former British colony. “If we can become a nuclear power, we can become an economic power, but for this we have to work day and night and show the world that we are not less than anyone else,” said the politician.

In an appearance conditioned by the serious political crisis that the country has been going through in recent months with the resignation of his predecessor, Imran Jan, after a motion of censure, Sharif argued that “we must keep the national interest above personal interest because the true political leadership does not look to the next election, but to the future of the next generation. “What happened with the Pakistan Justice Movement” – he declared in relation to Jan’s party – “must be a lesson for all, and we must not allow any obstacle or hatred to stand in our way”.

The day of celebration has dawned with 31 gun salutes in Islamabad and another 21 in the provincial headquarters, in addition to special prayers in the country’s mosques at dawn for peace, solidarity and prosperity, with the corresponding flag-raising ceremony in the capital of the country.

The prime minister’s call for economic stability comes at a time when the former British colony is experiencing huge liquidity problems and is desperately seeking financial assistance from friendly countries and the International Monetary Fund (IMF). The country’s foreign exchange reserves held by the State Bank of Pakistan were recorded at roughly €7.7 billion, down about €600 million from €8.3 billion on July 29.