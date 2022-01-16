And the account of the “bno news” news agency on Twitter published a video made with time-acceleration technology documenting the massive moments of the explosion, which occurred before Saturday.

In the video, a small spot appears below the surface of the Pacific Ocean and quickly enlarges and expands to vast areas, and its repercussions continue to the island of American Samoa.

The explosion sent plumes of smoke into the air, about 12 miles above sea level.

The sky over Tonga became overcast with black clouds as a result of the ash, according to “Reuters”.

The tsunami caused the disruption of telephone and internet connections in Tonga, whose residents were forced to flee to the mountainous areas to escape the sea waves that hit the coast.

The volcano has erupted frequently over the past few decades, but its eruption on Saturday was so loud that residents in parts of distant Fiji and New Zealand said they heard it.