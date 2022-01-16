The municipal vehicle rotation goes back into effect from tomorrow (17) in the city of São Paulo. Thus, vehicle circulation in the expanded center of the capital is once again restricted at peak times, based on license plate numbers.

The restrictions apply to the hours of 7 am to 10 am and from 5 pm to 8 pm. Each day of the week, the ban affects vehicles with two different plate endings: 1 and 2 on Mondays; 3 and 4 on Tuesdays; 5 and 6 on Wednesdays; 7 and 8 on Thursdays; 0 and 9 on Fridays.

The system was suspended since December 20 of last year.

