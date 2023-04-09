Tamaulipas.- As soon as the first chords of the mythical Golden Horse songwhen a couple of tourists rushed into one of the streets of the Historic Center of tampico to mount the Rodeo Clown Choreography along with several other people who joined them without thinking.

This improvised dance took place in the Plaza de Armas, at the height of Olmos street, on Thursday night, thanks to the musical group Tocando Ando, ​​made up of Marco and Esteban, who usually appear in different streets to delight pedestrians with their violin and cello skills.

Some of those present gave up on the idea of ​​dancing to the rhythm of the music to take their phones and record on video the three lines that formed to mount the improvised choreography. These images were published on social networks, where they became a trend in a short time.

This is not the first time that a group of strangers have come together to take over a public space and stage the well-known choreography that has already become a classic piece played at Mexican parties, such as weddings and quinceaneras.

The popularity of this song is so great that even the director and screenwriter Luis Estrada portrayed in his recent film, ¡Que viva México!, the pleasure that many people feel when dancing to the rhythm of the Rodeo Clown during a party.