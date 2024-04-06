“Strana.ua”: in Ukraine women from 18 to 60 years old will be included in the register of those liable for military service

The Ukrainian authorities want to include not only men, but also women in the register of those liable for military service. This was stated by the publication Strana.ua, based on the text of the decree signed by the President of the Republic Vladimir Zelensky.

The authorities intend to include not only men, but also all women from 18 to 60 years old in the register of those liable for military service. Strana.ua

The publication notes that the law on the electronic register of persons liable for military service contains a provision that authorities submit there information about all citizens of Ukraine of the specified age, without specifying that these are men. Thus, the journalists concluded that women would also be included in the register.

Zelensky signed the law creating a register of military personnel on April 2. The data of conscripts, those liable for military service and reservists will be entered there. In addition, the register will contain data on the travel of persons subject to registration abroad and information on whether they have a criminal record.

In April, Zelensky signed a law reducing the minimum age for mobilization in the Armed Forces of Ukraine

On the same day, the Ukrainian leader signed a Verkhovna Rada law reducing the minimum age for mobilization into the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) to 25 years.

The document amends the law “On Military Duty”. Previously, the maximum age for mobilization in Ukraine was 27 years.

The State Statistics Service of Ukraine counted almost 500 thousand new conscripts after Zelensky’s decision to lower the mobilization age. However, the department noted that the last population census was conducted back in 2001.

The republic also abolished the category of those with limited fitness for service. According to the law, those liable for military service in this category must report to the territorial recruitment center within nine months and undergo a medical examination. The medical commission of the military registration and enlistment office will assign the conscript one of two categories – “fit” or “unfit.”

The Verkhovna Rada adopted laws that were unpopular in society in May last year, but Zelensky signed them only in early April.

On April 5, the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine proposed to punish with imprisonment for refusing a medical examination at the TCC. Amendments to the Criminal Code come in addition to the bill to tighten mobilization.

In addition, the Cabinet of Ministers wants to increase the fine for failure to appear at the military registration and enlistment office to 204 thousand hryvnia (more than 486 thousand rubles). In addition, they want to allow those suspected of evasion to be detained for a period from three hours to three days.

In Ukraine, they fear a tightening of mobilization due to the laws signed by Zelensky

Verkhovna Rada deputy Irina Gerashchenko announced a tightening of mobilization due to the “military laws” signed by the president.

In my opinion, with these laws the authorities are already addressing many of the issues that the government raises in the mobilization bill. In fact, the reduction of the conscription age, the creation of electronic offices and other innovations that the government insists on have now been regulated Irina Gerashchenko Deputy of the Verkhovna Rada

Gerashchenko also commented on the law on social guarantees for military personnel. According to her, when voting for him in the Verkhovna Rada, at the last moment, amendments were made to eliminate the status of partially fit for service and a second medical examination for those who were assigned this category.

The Ukrainian government presented the first version of the bill on tightening mobilization at the end of December last year. Later, the initiative was repeatedly criticized for being too strict. In February, 4,195 edits were proposed to it.

Verkhovna Rada deputy, ex-speaker of parliament Dmitry Razumkov called the bill on tightening mobilization a sabotage. He emphasized that the initiative has not yet been approved, and he has already harmed the country both internationally and financially.

A number of restrictions for draft dodgers were returned to the mobilization bill

The Verkhovna Rada Committee on National Security returned to the mobilization bill a proposal to limit consular services to Ukrainians who have not provided military registration documents. Deputy Irina Friz reported this on Facebook (social network banned in Russia; owned by Meta Corporation, which is recognized as extremist in the Russian Federation and is banned).

The Committee returned restrictions on the provision of consular services to Ukrainian citizens abroad without military registration documents Irina Friz Deputy of the Verkhovna Rada

In addition, it is planned to reconsider the issues of blocking accounts, bans on driving and travel abroad for evaders. These provisions were also removed from the bill after widespread public outcry.

At the same time, the easing of the provisions on the conscript’s electronic account will remain unchanged, Frieze added. Now the draft proposes to make the use of the office a conscript’s right, and not an obligation, as was previously the case.

In turn, Prime Minister of Ukraine Denis Shmygal announced a softening of mobilization in the country. According to him, the softening of mobilization is due to an audit of the new Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Alexander Syrsky, and the rotation of units at the front.

On April 6, President Vladimir Zelensky announced that in Ukraine, deputies of the Verkhovna Rada are required to adopt a bill on mobilization in the coming days. According to the politician, four months is enough to consider the bill; deputies have “already gone too far” with its discussion.

Prior to this, on April 3, the speaker of the Ukrainian parliament Ruslan Stefanchuk clarified that the bill would be considered by the Rada at the next meeting.