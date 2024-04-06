Saturday, April 6, Akron Stadium field. The Chivas Rayadas del Guadalajara They received a visit from the Camoteros del Puebla, for the match corresponding to day fourteen of the Clausura 2024 tournament.
The numbers between Chivas and PueblaIn their last five meetings, they were quite even. Both teams had won twice, there was only one draw, and this occurred in the playoff of the Apertura 2022 tournament.
It seemed to be a great night for the Sacred Flock, on an afternoon in which even Javier: 'Chicharito' Hernández scored a goal and they managed to take a 3-0 lead. However, in the end Puebla came closer on the scoreboard, which was 3-2, in favor of the rojiblancos.
In the last five confrontations between Pachuca and Chivas, each squad has one victory and there is a record of three draws. These three have occurred consecutively, precisely in the last duels between them.
Of the last five confrontations between these two squads, Chivas has one victory, Queretaro another and there is a record of three consecutive ties. The last time they met, the result ended 2-1 in favor of the Sacred Flock.
The Chivas Rayadas of Guadalajara have defeated the Atlas Red-and-Black in the last two times they have faced each other. The last time the Academy defeated the Sacred Flock was in the first leg quarterfinals of the Clausura 2023 tournament. Unfortunately, for Atlas, in the end it was Chivas who advanced to the next round.
